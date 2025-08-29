FORECAST: Rain chances are going up this holiday weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, August 29th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm with temperature in the mid to upper 70s along with few low 80s right along the coast. Today we will see sunshine early pushing our temperatures in the low to mid 90s. I am forecasting 93° today which is above our average of 91° for this time of the year. Once you factor in the humidity it will feel like 100-105° this afternoon.

Today the chance of rain goes up a bit more with a 50-60% chance of scattered showers and storms as we temporarily stick with the more typical rainy season pattern with sunshine early and storms in the afternoon. The showers and storms should start roughly around 2PM just east of I-75 and get pushed inland towards Glades and Hendry counties on a west wind 5-10mph. Later this evening those storms will move farther east towards the I-95 corridor leaving us with a fair dry evening and night in Southwest Florida.

Looking ahead to the Labor Day weekend, unfortunately another cold front will slide down the state and that will once again for the second straight weekend bring a high chance of rain and cloud cover. Right now the rain chance Saturday and Sunday is around 70% with highs in the upper 80s. The stormy forecast looks to hold into Monday on Labor Day itself.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.