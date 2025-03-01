FORECAST: Perfect weekend to get outdoors

Here is your forecast for Saturday, March 1st, 2025.

It is a cool start after Friday's weak front moved through. Despite the need for light jacket this morning, temperatures will warm to near 80 this afternoon. As for the skies conditions, full sunshine this morning will turn to more mostly sunny this afternoon. Skies will once again clear out overnight.

Sunday will be gorgeous as well. Look for plenty of sunshine and highs once again near 80.

Above normal temperatures return early next week as we warm back into the low to mid 80s.

Our next cold front will arrive Wednesday evening, bringing our next chance of rain.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

