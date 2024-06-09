FORECAST: Pattern change set to bring heavy rainfall over next week

Here’s your forecast for Saturday, June 8th, 2024 and Sunday, June 9th, 2024.

For much of Saturday, we have been tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms as they started near the coast and then pushed inland. Those storms drop localized rainfall up to 3 inches in places like southern Cape Coral.

Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 70s. This definitely above normal, with the normal low of 73°.

SSaturday will see temperatures warming into the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. Westerly winds will also continue on Saturday. That will allow a few scattered showers and storms to develop close to I-75 in the morning before getting pushed inland during the afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week, tropical moisture surges north and that will lead to high rain chances starting Monday lasting through the middle to late parts of the week. Look for daily rain chances of 70 to 90%, with 7-day rainfall total ranging from 6 to 10 inches. That is drought busting rainfall and could even cause minor flooding concerns.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Hurricane season started this past Saturday, but everything is currently quiet and formation is not forecast through the next 7 days. While some might on social media might be calling for the forecast for an active season a bust, remember hurricane season does typically pick up until July and peaks in September. NOW is the time to prepare ahead of a storm ahead of our next tropical system. For tips to get you and your family ready, check out our 2024 Storm Ready Hurricane Page.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

