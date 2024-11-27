FORECAST: Patchy fog early, then sunny and warm

Here is your forecast for November 27th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with some patchy fog inland by Lake Okeechobee and along State Road 29. Visibility is less than a 1/2 mile along the lake between Moore Haven and Clewiston. That fog will mix out shortly after sunrise.

Today's forecast is VERY similar to yesterday. We will see mostly sunny skies with a light wind out of the east near 5 mph. We are forecasting 82° for a high today which is just a touch above our average for this time of the year, which is 80°. Overnight, temperatures will fall back in the mid to upper 50s with patchy fog likely again tomorrow morning.

Looking ahead at the rest of the week, we stay warm through Thanksgiving and Black Friday with temperatures in the low 80s. Another cold front will arrive late Friday and that will cool us down once again next weekend where highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 70s.

Early next week will be really cold for our standards. Highs Monday will only be in the upper 60s and morning lows Monday and Tuesday will be in the 40s with Tuesday morning being the coldest. Right now, the forecast low for Tuesday morning is 45° in Fort Myers. It is possible that we will see upper 30s inland and north.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

