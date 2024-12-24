FORECAST: Partly sunny and mild after foggy start

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, December 24th, 2024

It is a very foggy morning in SWFL. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9am for Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee Counties.

The rest of your day will see partly sunny skies with highs warming into the upper 70s.

Clouds will move in tonight as Santa arrives to SWFL. Despite the cloud cover, Christmas looks to be mostly dry during the day, but rain chances increase in the evening and through the overnight. Latest model guidance is showing nearly an inch of much needed rain on the way.

Additional rain chances look to be on the way for Friday and Sunday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

