FORECAST: Overnight storms move out, becoming windy

Here is your forecast for Monday, March 17th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! A line of showers and storms moved through overnight and continue to push towards the east coast this morning. As the cold front moves through our day will change quickly. Our skies will clear by lunchtime as the wind comes in out of the north-northwest gusting 20-30mph. That cool breeze will keep our highs in the low 70s this afternoon despite seeing plenty of sunshine later this afternoon.

The wind will cause some issues on the water as a small craft advisory is in place as seas will be between 5-8 feet and inland waters will be very rough.

The wind will stay out of the north overnight and will clear skies our lows will fall in the mid to upper 40s tomorrow morning which is way below our average of 60° for this time of the year. We will rebound nicely tomorrow afternoon reaching 80° with mostly sunny skies.

We stay sunny through Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Friday will be a little cooler behind a weak cold front with highs in the upper 70s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.