FORECAST: Overcast Skies Continue

FORECAST:

Waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon we will continue with the overcast skies with a 40% chance of a scattered shower and highs near 80 degrees. It will be breezy today with the wind picking up out of the NNE 10-15mph with gusts near 20mph. We stay cloudy Saturday with just a 20-30% chance of a shower or two.

The next cold front arrives Tuesday and it's a strong one that will keep our afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday morning.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

