FORECAST: Our first cold front arrives next week

Here is your forecast for Saturday October 12th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! I hope you are all doing well in the first few days after Hurricane Milton. I know many of you are still waiting for power and we will continue to see comfortable weather to start the weekend. We are waking up in the upper 60s to low 70s once again this morning. It will be a little warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. I am forecasting 87° which is just one below our average of 88°. It will be a little breezy at times with the wind east-northeast 15mph.

Overnight, we will see a few passing clouds with lows falling back in the low 70s. Sunday the humidity will return a bit and we will see a 30% chance of isolated showers around the area.

A cold front arrives next week and that will drop our temperatures and humidity. Our coolest days will be Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s and overnights in the mid 60s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

