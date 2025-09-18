FORECAST: One more stormy day until changes arrive

Here is your forecast for Thursday, September 18th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! After a very stormy evening, we are waking up dry this morning. Our temperatures are starting in the low to mid 70s this morning under cloudy skies. Once again today we will be mostly cloudy today with a 60-70% chance of showers and storms with highs climbing into the upper 80s. The showers and storms will develop this afternoon with the most widespread and strongest storms between 4PM-8PM.

We stay cloudy overnight with lows back in the mid to upper 70s.

Changes start to arrive on Friday and Saturday as the concentration of moisture moves toward the eastern side of the state, so we won't have as much moisture available over SWFL. For this reason, Friday and Saturday, isolated showers and storms are forecast with probabilities down to 30-40%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

