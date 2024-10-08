FORECAST: One more day to make preparations in advance of Milton

Here is your forecast for Tuesday October 8th, 2025

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We have one more day to make preparations before our weather deteriorates starting tomorrow afternoon into the evening hours.

This morning, we are waking up with cloudy skies and some rain around with the heaviest falling in Collier County. We will see showers and on and off throughout the day and at times that will hamper your efforts to get ready for Milton's impacts tomorrow. The cloud cover will keep our temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon.

Tomorrow we will start to see rain bands arrive around lunch and pick up in intensity and frequency throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Due to Southwest Florida being on the right side of circulation or what is nicknamed the "dirty side" of the storm we have the potential for tornadoes in some of the outer bands as they wrap around Milton.

Hurricane Warnings along with Storm Surge Warnings continue in Southwest Florida. Storm Surge values of 6-10 feet are still likely in Lee and Charlotte counties.

No major changes to the forecast track as landfall is expected near sunset tomorrow night along the west coast of the state. Milton is expected to make landfall as a Major Hurricane.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

