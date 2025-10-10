FORECAST: One more day of storms, then we get a taste of fall

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid 70s this morning as we are dry. Clouds will start to increase around lunch and scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and this evening. The best chance of rain will be between 4-8PM. The cloud cover and rain will keep our highs this afternoon around 86°, a bit cooler than the last few days.

It will be breezy as well later today with winds gusting up to 20mph out of the north-northeast. A cold front will move through overnight and early Saturday and that will bring us big changes for the weekend. The humidity is going to drop and we will be cooler, especially overnight.

Saturday we have a 20% chance of an isolated shower early in the morning as skies clear throughout the day. Highs will climb up to 86° both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be all sunshine and we start the morning in the mid to upper 60s.

We stay dry early next week as afternoon highs increase a bit to 88° under mostly sunny skies.

This front over the weekend could mark the end of our rainy season.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.