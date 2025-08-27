FORECAST: Not as stormy today

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, August 27th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and we are dry this morning. The cold front that has been bringing rain and cloud cover across the area is still sitting to our north near I-4. Today we should see clouds and some sun as we stay drier as well. I have a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms in the forecast. The lowest chance of rain we have seen is days. Highs today will be in the upper 80s north and low 90s south.

Overnight, a few passing clouds with temperatures falling back in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow and Friday we will see scattered showers and storms as we temporarily return to a more typical rainy season pattern with sunshine early and scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Tomorrow the chance of rain is around 40% and up to 50% on Friday.

Looking ahead to the Labor Day weekend, unfortunately another cold front will slide down the state and that will once again for the second straight weekend bring a high chance of rain and cloud cover. Right now the rain chance Saturday and Sunday is around 70% with highs in the upper 80s. The stormy forecast looks to hold into Monday on Labor Day itself.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

