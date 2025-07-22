FORECAST: Not as hot, afternoon storms likely

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s. This afternoon we will not be as hot thanks to showers and storms developing around lunchtime. We are forecasting a high of 93° which is right around our average of 92° for this time of the year. Showers and storms will start to fire around noon and peak between 2PM and 4PM and by sunset most of the rain will be winding down. Today's rain chance is around 70%.

Overnight, a few passing clouds with lows falling back in the upper 70s.

The forecast for tomorrow will be almost identical to today with showers and storms firing up early afternoon. The chance of rain tomorrow stays near 70%. As a matter of fact, it stays high through Thursday before taping off a bit on Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we will be much drier with only a 20-30% chance of an isolated shower or storm. It will be hot as well with highs in the mid 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.