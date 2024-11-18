FORECAST: Nice weather continues for a couple more days

Here is your forecast for Monday November 18th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! After a gorgeous weekend, we are waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. That is a bit above our average of 61° for this time of the year. Our average high is 81° and this afternoon we should climb up to 84° under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the east-southeast gusting 10-15mph.

Overnight, a few passing clouds with temperatures dropping back in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today with highs back in the mid 80s, plenty of sunshine and the wind continuing out of the east-southeast.

Wednesday, a cold front arrives. This front will bring us a chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm as it passes through. Most of the rain will arrive early in the day. Behind the front, the coldest air of the season arrives. We will see highs in the low 70s Friday and Saturday and overnights will be in the low 50s with some upper 40s possible inland and north.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

