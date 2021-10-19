FORECAST: Nice Tuesday On The Way

FORECAST :

The front that moved through Southwest Florida is still bringing us a nice change in Southwest Florida. We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this morning with a light east breeze. The radar is quiet this morning and will remain quiet today and tomorrow. Today we will see lots of sun with highs in the upper 80s and an east wind 10-15mph. Overnight low back in the upper 60s to around 70 with mostly clear skies. The rain chance goes up Friday into the upcoming weekend with a 50% chance of showers and maybe an isolated storm.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

