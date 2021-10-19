Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Nice Tuesday On The Way

items.[0].videoTitle
Another gorgeous day on the way as high pressure remains in control the next few days
Posted at 7:30 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 07:30:57-04

FORECAST:
The front that moved through Southwest Florida is still bringing us a nice change in Southwest Florida. We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this morning with a light east breeze. The radar is quiet this morning and will remain quiet today and tomorrow. Today we will see lots of sun with highs in the upper 80s and an east wind 10-15mph. Overnight low back in the upper 60s to around 70 with mostly clear skies. The rain chance goes up Friday into the upcoming weekend with a 50% chance of showers and maybe an isolated storm.

TROPICAL UPDATE:
All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018