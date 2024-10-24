FORECAST: Nice afternoon on the way as we stay dry and warm

Here is your forecast for Thursday October 24th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 60s this morning just a degree or two below where we were at this time yesterday. This afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. We are forecasting 86° which is just above our average of 85° for this time of the year. The winds will be fairly light today with gusts out of the northeast 10-15mph.

Overnight, quiet once again with lows falling back in the upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

A weak cold front will move through on Saturday, but don't get too excited as this one will not have a huge impact on temperatures. The front is expected to pass through dry without a chance of rain and it will lower the humidity. That lower humidity will allow morning lows to fall in the low to mid 60s on Sunday morning.

Early next week it will start to get windy again because of that front stalling just to our south.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

