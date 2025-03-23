FORECAST: Needed rain looks to arrive Tuesday

Here is your forecast for Sunday, March 23rd, 2025.

While it not as chilly this morning, compared to Saturday morning, you may still need an extra layer or jacket this morning.

This afternoon temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s with partly sunny skies.

Winds will be light and variable between 5-10 mph, ideal for beach, boating and all outdoor plans.

Warm weather continues on Monday ahead of our next chance for rain arriving Tuesday afternoon as a fizzling front moves through.

This front will also lower humidity for the second half of the week, but not temperatures. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s into the weekend.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

