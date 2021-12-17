Watch
Weather

FORECAST: Near-record highs for Friday

As we head into your Friday, we're expecting near recording-breaking highs through the afternoon.
Posted at 7:24 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 07:24:42-05

We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this morning without fog around town for the third straight day. A hot afternoon on the way with temperatures back in the mid-80s and an east breeze 5-10 mph. We could see a 20-30% chance of a shower on that breeze this afternoon and through the evening.

Overnight temperatures will fall back in the mid to upper 60s. No major changes in the days ahead as we stay in the mid to upper 80s all the way through the end of the weekend. Our next front should arrive on Tuesday of next week knocking us down into the upper 70s in the afternoon which is back around our normal for this time of year.

We could also see storms Tuesday as the front passes. Wednesday behind the front our afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s.

