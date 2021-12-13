FORECAST: Near Record Highs Expected Today

FORECAST :

Waking up with patchy fog around Southwest Florida this morning limiting visibility to less than a mile in many locations. The fog will mix out around 9-10am and our skies will turn mostly sunny. A hot afternoon on the way with near record breaking temperatures. We are forecasting 86° and the record for today is 87° in Fort Myers. Overnight temperatures will fall back in the mid to upper 60 with patchy fog likely once again. A stationary front will stay stalled out just to our north along I-4 and that will keep us hot in the days ahead with our highs staying in the mid 80s most of the work week.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

