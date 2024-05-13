FORECAST: Near record heat to start the week

Here’s your forecast for Monday, May 13th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a warm start with temperatures in the mid 70s which are well above our average of 69°. The humidity is going to come roaring back today as the wind will start southwest and turn southwest this afternoon 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. Our highs this afternoon will climb into the mid 90s. I am forecasting 95° which is only one shy of the record on this date of 96° set back in 1998.

We will only see a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm to cool us off and that will be well inland in Glades and Hendry counties. Those showers will die down quickly after sunset and overnight we will see partly cloudy skies with lows staying above average and falling back into the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, will be mostly dry and hot as our highs once again climb back into the mid 90s. You factor in the high humidity it is going to feel like the triple digits the next couple of afternoons as we stay hot and humid.

A little higher chance of rain comes into play on Wednesday with a 50% chance of showers and storms.

TRENT ARIC

