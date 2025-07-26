FORECAST: Near record heat this weekend

Here is your forecast for Saturday, July 26th, 2025.

We are kicking off your Saturday with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s.

With high pressure and Saharan dust overhead, rain chances will be VERY low on Saturday at just 10%. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the afternoon. Lack of rainfall and cloud cover will lead to hot temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, near records in Fort Myers and Punta Gorda.

Unlike last weekend, this weekend's dew points are expected in the low to mid-70s (versus last weekend's mid to upper 70s). While it will feel more like 100-105°, because of those slightly lower dew points, we should stay out of Heat Advisory territory.

Light winds are expected out of the east and southeast between 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be similar with a 20% rain chance in the afternoon and equally hot temperatures.

Drier air will gradually retreat early next week with isolated showers returning on Monday becoming more widespread by Tuesday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

