FORECAST: Near Record Heat Expected Today

FORECAST:

Waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning with a few showers early out over the Gulf of Mexico moving away from the coastline. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s with an E breeze 5-10 mph and just a 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. We are forecasting a high of 95 degrees which is one shy of the record on this date of 96 degrees last reached in 2014. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s. T

The heat will continue Friday and Saturday with highs around 94 degrees. Our rain chance will increase slightly over the weekend as more moisture moves back into the area. Those rain chances will be around 40% in the afternoon hours.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Grace and Tropical Storm Henri. Get the latest information HERE

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

