FORECAST: Near record heat expected again today

Here is your forecast for Tuesday November 12th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking to another very warm start around town with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. That is way above our average of 62° for this time of the year. The high humidity and calm winds are also allowing for fog to develop this morning in particular along the Peace River and along the western side of Lake Okeechobee.

This afternoon we will see a high near 90° which is just one shy of our record of 91° on this date. It will be a little breezier as well with the winds east-northeast gusting 10-15mph under mostly clear skies.

Overnight, we stay warm once again with lows falling back in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday we will see a weak cold front move through and that will allow it to be breezy tomorrow with winds gusting east-northeast 20-25mph. This front will also bring our temperatures down a bit and eventually get us back near our late week and into the weekend.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

