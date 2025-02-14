FORECAST: Near Record Heat Again Tomorrow...Find Out When We Will Have a Break from the Heat

Here is your forecast for Friday, February 14th, 2025.

Happy Valentine's Day!

This evening we are tracking isolated showers, but rain chances should come to an end by 8pm. The rest of the night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will feature lots of sunshine and temperatures once again near record highs. Fort Myers is forecast to reach 87°, which would tie the 1949 record. Punta Gorda is forecast to reach 88°, which would tie the 2021 record. Meanwhile, Naples is forecast to reach 85°, which is degree shy of tying the 2020 record of 86°.

If you are going to Edison Festival of Lights, it will be in the mid 70s during the parade with mostly clear skies.

Sunday, a stronger cold front arrives late, bringing with it isolated showers and storms. This will be a weakening front, with the best chance of rain being in Charlotte County and points northward.

Behind this front we'll feel a little cool down on Monday before low 80s return Tuesday into Wednesday.

An even stronger front looks to arrive on Wednesday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

