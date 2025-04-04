FORECAST: Near record heat again this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Friday, April 4th, 2025.

We are waking up to a very warm morning with temperatures in the low 70s which is way above our average low of 62° for this time of the year. Today will be mostly sunny and hot with temperatures soaring back into the low 90s. These readings will be just shy of record levels. I am forecasting 91° in Fort Myers where the record is 93° set back in 2023. In Punta Gorda, we could tie the record this afternoon. I am forecasting 93° there and the record is 93° set back in 1974.

Tonight, we will be mostly clear and warm once again with lows back in the low 70s with upper 60s inland. We stay hot in the days ahead as we wait for a cold front to arrive on Tuesday. That front will bring us a 60-70% chance of showers and storms. Behind the front our temperatures will get back to normal with highs in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC



