FORECAST: Much Needed Rain on the Way

Here is your forecast for Saturday, February 22nd, 2025.

Saturday morning is off to a cool, but not cold start off with widespread lower 50s, versus 40s we saw Friday morning. We'll start off partly sunny but finish mostly cloudy, as cloud cover increases in the afternoon. Winds are expected out of the east and northeast between 10-15 mph.

Craving more sunshine? Sunday will be your day. We can expect lows on Sunday in the upper 50s with highs in the mid-70s.

SOGGY START TO THE WORK WEEK: Our next chance for rain arrives Monday with our next storm system. As of now rain is likely throughout the day, so keep the rain gear on standby.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

