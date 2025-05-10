FORECAST: Much needed rain arriving this weekend

This morning, we are waking up with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

More clouds than sunshine are forecast for your Saturday. The first half of the day will be dry. Around Noon, isolated showers will develop along I-75 then move inland for the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are most likely inland, toward Lake O, in the evening.

It will be breezy at times with southwesterly wind gusts to 20 mph.

Mother's Day will have more rain around in both the morning and afternoon. We'll start off your Sunday with a few showers near the coast. As we progress through the day, the best chance for scattered rain will be inland, east of I-75, based upon the latest data.

Rain really starts to ramp up Sunday night into Monday, as a strengthening cold front approaches. Expect widespread rain, heavy at times on Monday into Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon, radar dries out.

The good news is we're expecting 1-3" through Tuesday, great news for our drought! The bad news is that it does look like we'll head back into a dry pattern next Wednesday the 14th through the 20th.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

