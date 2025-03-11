FORECAST: Much cooler start to the day, gorgeous afternoon on the way

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, March 11th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s this morning which is roughly 15° cooler than yesterday morning. The cold front that brought us some much needed rain has moved out and behind it we have a few gorgeous days ahead. This afternoon all sunshine with highs in the upper 70s which is a touch below our average of 81° for this time of the year. The wind will gust 15-20mph out of the northwest.

Overnight, with clear skies and the northwest flow continuing our temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s in many locations. We rebound nicely tomorrow afternoon with highs reaching near 80° with a light breeze out of south.

We continue to warm up in the days ahead and by the weekend we will see highs in the upper 80s as the wind picks up as well. This is all ahead of the next cold front which will arrive on Monday bringing us another shot of rain in Southwest Florida.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

