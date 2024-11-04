FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies on this Monday with a few quick passing showers

Here is your forecast for Monday, November 4th, 2024:

This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s and mostly sunny skies.

This afternoon skies will become a bit more partly sunny with high temperatures both days will run in the mid to upper 80s. Gusts will continue out of the east and northeast up to 25 mph. That east wind will push some Atlantic moisture over SWFL this afternoon with a few passing showers.

Tonight, we will start to see increasing humidity with temperatures only cooling into the mid 70s. That is about 10 degrees above normal for overnight lows this time of year.

Tomorrow, Election Day, we will see rain chances starting to increase with tropical moisture moving in with what will be Rafael developing to our south. Showers and thunderstorms will be isolated to scattered in the afternoon. It will also rather breezy with gusts 25 to 30 mph as pressure gradient increases with Rafael developing to our south and high pressure to our east.

As we get into the middle of the week, we will be tracking Rafael off of our coast in the Gulf, but far enough out that impacts will be minimal. Rafael will be small in size and weakening as it moves into the Gulf due to wind shear and cooler water temperatures.

Right now, we are expecting 10-20% chance of tropical storm winds, mainly in gusts, on Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances will be a little elevated with the possibility of a feeder band or two moving through. Most of impacts will be coastal, with rough surf, erosion, and high risk of rip currents. Storm surge risk looks low at this point.

