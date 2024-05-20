FORECAST: Mostly dry start to the workweek

Here’s your forecast for Monday, May 20th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to cooler temperatures this morning all thanks to a weak cold front that pushed through the area yesterday. We are down some 5-10 degrees to start your workweek. This afternoon we will warm up in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies with the wind northwest near 10mph with gust in the mid teens. Our rain chances stays low today as it will only be near 20% and that will happen inland near Lake Okeechobee with the northwest wind pushing those isolated showers and storms to the east coast of the state.

Overnight, a few clouds with temperatures falling back in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Rain chances stay near 30% Tuesday and Wednesday as no major changes are expected in the forecast this week. Overall pattern will keep our highs in the low 90s with isolated rain chances between 20-30% each afternoon.

TRENT ARIC

