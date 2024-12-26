FORECAST: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures to wrap up week

Here is your forecast for Thursday, December 26th, 2024

This morning we are tracking temperatures in the 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The rest of your day we will see a mix of clouds and sun with highs warming into the low 80s. Showers chances will increase some this afternoon with isolated light showers inland in Glades and Hendry Counties. Any accumulations will be less than 0.25 inch.

Additional light rain chances look to be on the way for Friday and Saturday. A more widespread chance of rain looks to be on the way on Sunday with a cold front.

Behind the front looks to be mainly drier air and not much chance in temperature. A strong push for colder air looks to arrive on Wednesday for the start of 2025.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

