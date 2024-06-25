FORECAST: Morning showers, plus where afternoon storms will happen today

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, June 25th 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning along with a few showers along the coast. These showers will last until roughly 9AM and then we wait until after lunchtime for the afternoon showers and storms to develop just east of I-75. Thanks to a westerly flow today the heavier rain will move inland towards Lake Okeechobee putting Glades and Hendry counties with the highest rain chances this afternoon. Those storms will wind down after sunset and overnight we will be partly cloudy with lows back in the mid to upper 70s.

The rain chances the next two days come down a bit as the west wind will continue to push the showers and storms to the east coast of the state. However, by the weekend the rain chances come back up to 60-70% as the easterly flow returns giving Southwest Florida the higher chance of rain.

TROPICAL UPDATE

A westward-moving tropical wave located a few hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for slow development once the wave reaches the western Caribbean late this week.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is low at 20 percent.

Saharan Dust will keep tropical development to a minimum this week.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

