FORECAST: Morning showers expected

Here is your forecast for Tuesday August 20th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are once again waking up to a few showers along the coast with temperatures in the low 80s near the water and upper 70s inland. Later this afternoon we will see highs near our average of 92° with a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms developing before they push over to the east coast of the state.

Our rain chances climb up to 70% on tomorrow and Thursday as a weak cold front slides south and stalls out near Southwest Florida middle to late week. We will see a little more cloud cover those two days as well.

As abundant moisture remains in place Friday into the upcoming weekend we will see rain chances stay near 60% mainly in the afternoon hours with highs in the low 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.