FORECAST: Morning showers expected

The southwest wind will keep us very warm and humid in the mornings along with the chance of showers
Early morning showers will continue as the onshore flow stays with us in the days ahead.
Here is your forecast for Tuesday August 20th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are once again waking up to a few showers along the coast with temperatures in the low 80s near the water and upper 70s inland. Later this afternoon we will see highs near our average of 92° with a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms developing before they push over to the east coast of the state.

Our rain chances climb up to 70% on tomorrow and Thursday as a weak cold front slides south and stalls out near Southwest Florida middle to late week. We will see a little more cloud cover those two days as well.
As abundant moisture remains in place Friday into the upcoming weekend we will see rain chances stay near 60% mainly in the afternoon hours with highs in the low 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

