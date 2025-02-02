FORECAST: Morning fog, sunshine and warm Sunday

Here is your forecast for Sunday, Feb 2nd, 2025.

Well according to Punxsutawney Phil, we in for six more weeks of winter...but Florida might something to say about that this week.

After the fog lifts Sunday morning, temperatures are expected to warm into the low to mid 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Tonight, fog is again expected to develop with localize dense fog for the Monday morning commute.

We get even warmer this week with highs expected in the mid 80s by Monday afternoon and continuing throughout the week.

There are very little chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast as drought conditions are developing.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

