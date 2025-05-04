FORECAST: Morning coastal showers will move inland this afternoon

Here is the forecast for Sunday, May 4th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the low 70s, scattered thunderstorms, and humid conditions. This is all due to an approaching cold front that will weaken and linger the next few days.

However, while we getting needed rainfall near the coast this morning, showers and storms will be mostly inland and off to the East Coast by this afternoon.

Our rain chances on Monday will remain elevated, but with westerly winds, storms will focus closer to Lake Okeechobee.

Our rain chances will drop to 30-40% on Tuesday and by Wednesday of next week we will be sunny and dry once again.

Rain chances do look to return late week into next weekend.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

