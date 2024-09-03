FORECAST: Morning Coastal Showers, Afternoon Storms Return

Here is your forecast for Tuesday September 3rd, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with showers and storms along the coast and out over the Gulf of Mexico. These showers and storms will impact areas like Marco Island, Naples, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel through the morning hours before dying our by 10AM. We then wait for the afternoon showers and storms as the winds transition back out of the east today. That will give us a 70% chance of showers and storms. The bulk of the rain fall will happen between 4-6PM with some of the storms lasting until sunset.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s this afternoon with heat index values between 100-105° before the showers and storms arrive to cool us off.

We keep a similar forecast in play for Wednesday with a 70% chance of afternoon showers and storms. However, drier air is expected to work its way into Southwest Florida late in the week and that should lower our rain chances. Friday, those chances will be around 40% and they could drop even more over the weekend.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.