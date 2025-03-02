FORECAST: Morning clouds will give away to afternoon sunshine

Here is your forecast for Sunday, March 2nd, 2025.

A weak front moved through SWFL Sunday morning bringing a few more clouds this morning. As the front moves south and out of the area, sunshine will return as temperatures climb to around 80 degrees.

Above normal temperatures return early next week as we warm back into the low to mid 80s.

Our next cold front will arrive Wednesday evening, bringing our next chance of rain. Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the lower 70s on Thursday, but will quickly rebound into the upper 70s and low 80s on Friday and Saturday. That means perfect weather for the kick off the inaugural season on FC Naples.

Another front looks to arrive on Sunday, bringing another chance of rain. Next Sunday we will also spring forward on the clocks, that means sunsets once again after 7pm.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.