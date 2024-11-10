Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: More seasonable weather looks to arrive this week

Above normal temperatures will continue next few days ahead of cold front arriving midweek.
Posted
and last updated

Temperatures will continue to run above-average on Sunday. Lows this morning in the upper 60s and lower 70s. (The normal low is 63°.) Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s. (The average high for this time of year is 82°.)

Winds will stay out of the east today, gusting to 20 mph. Overall, we are starting off with mostly sunny skies and finish the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. A passing sprinkle cannot be ruled out but lightning isn't a threat.

Right now, it looks like we could pick up one or two afternoon showers, mainly inland, and a few more clouds on Veterans Day.

Craving a cool down? Current models hint at a cold front coming through midweek, which will usher in more seasonable temperatures by the end of next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.