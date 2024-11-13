FORECAST: More seasonable temperatures heading into the weekend

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, November 13th, 2024.

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the low to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Mid to late Wednesday morning, a weak, dry cold front will move through, allowing lower humidity and more seasonable temperatures to start to build in. Also, behind that front, it will be breezy with winds gusting out of the east-northeast between 20-25mph.

Highs are expected in the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, and then a second cold front dropping into the lower 80s for the weekend.

Over the weekend, morning temperatures fall into the lower 60s, where we should be for this time of year.

Early next week, humidity will start to build once again as tropical moisture surges northward.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.