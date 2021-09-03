FORECAST: More rain expected today in Southwest Florida

FORECAST:

Waking up to a wet start in Southwest Florida with showers moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. Our temperatures early are in the mid 70s this morning with a light southwest breeze. Today we will see more clouds then sun with highs in the upper 80s and a 70% chance of showers and storms throughout the day. Overnight some of those showers and storms could continue with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Our rain chance comes down over the holiday weekend. We will see a 40-50% chance of afternoon storms Saturday through Labor Day. Highs will be near 90 degrees each day with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Larry which is located over the eastern Atlantic several hundred miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

They are also monitoring two other areas for possible development.

The first is a a surface trough over the Gulf of Honduras and portions of Central America is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. The disturbance will move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend, but unfavorable upper-level winds are likely to limit significant development.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 20 percent.

The second is an area of disturbed weather located about 100 miles south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. This disturbance is expected to move westward into an environment less conducive for development during the next couple of days, and the chances of formation appear to be decreasing.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 20 percent.

