FORECAST: More humidity expected on Sunday, few showers possible

Here is your forecast for Sunday, October 19th, 2025.

It was a little warmer this morning compared to Saturday, as humidity is increasing across Southwest Florida.

Sunday, winds shift and become southerly. Dewpoints by Sunday afternoon will rise into the lower 70s, leading to higher humidity and overall, muggier air. More moisture will lead to more cloud cover and even the chance for a passing shower Sunday afternoon and evening.

An approaching front early week will stall near SWFL. This will elevate moisture through midweek, leading to muggier mornings, more clouds and a 30% rain chance Monday through Tuesday.

We are also watching the tropics, click here for the latest.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.