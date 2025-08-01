FORECAST: More heat today, but also more rain chances

Here is your forecast for Friday, August 1st, 2025.

We'll start off August warm and muggy in the upper 70s and lower 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

We are also tracking a few showers along the coast. The best chance for storms in the afternoon will be along I-75 and inland starting after 1pm, as the seabreeze picks up out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

High temperatures are expected in the lower 90s but with muggy dew points, it will feel more like 102-108°. Heat Advisories will be in place one again today in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties.

Saturday and Sunday will be similar with morning coastal showers possible and a better chance for inland storms in the afternoon. Rain chances both Saturday and Sunday will be around 60%.

Temperatures this weekend will remain in the low to mid 90s, with triple digit feels like temperatures.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

