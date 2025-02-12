FORECAST: More heat on the way...but for how much longer?

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, February 12th, 2025.

With continued warmth and humidity, we are waking up to a few areas of patchy haze and fog for the morning commute. After 8am, that clears out and we can expect mostly sunny skies. IF we see a passing shower, it would be near Lake O. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 80s.

Tomorrow we will stay dry at the coast, but with the exceptional warmth and springlike pattern, a developing sea breeze could trigger scattered showers and storms along and east of I-75, in our inland communities.

Friday, a fizzling front will move into the area, bringing with it the chance for afternoon and evening rain showers.

Valentine's Day evening plans? Have the rain gear close just in case.

The big changes arrive on Sunday with a cold front. That front will also bring the chance for isolated afternoon/evening rain showers. Behind it, temperatures will drop to seasonable norms with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

