FORECAST: Mini front moves through today, stronger front arrives Wednesday

Here is your forecast for Monday, October 14th, 2024

Get ready for a beautiful week ahead. This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and lots of sunshine. A weak front will roll through SWFL on Monday, ushering in lower dew points and more comfortable air. Ample sunshine is forecast throughout the day with winds out of the north around 10 mph. Even with the front highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with highs in the upper 80s, lots of sunshine, and lower humidity. But a stronger front forecast to come through on Wednesday. The front mid-week will drop dew points even further into the upper 50s and lower 60s mid to late week, allowing morning temperatures to drop into the mid-60s Thursday and Friday mornings.

Heads up, Thursday through Saturday will be windy with gusts to 30 mph.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

