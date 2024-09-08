FORECAST: Lower rain chances today, but remains hot

Here is your forecast for Sunday, September 8th, 2024

This morning we are waking up with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. This afternoon temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s with triple digit feels like temperatures. A heat advisory in place for Collier County until 6pm.

Showers and storms will be bit more isolated afternoon and evening. They also will mostly stay east of I-75. These storms will produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Always a good reminder that if you can hear thunder, then you're close enough to be struck by lightning. Play it safe, and get indoors or to your car. Storms will wind down around 9pm tonight.

Rain chances will return to about 70% for much of next week with highs in the low to mid 90s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

