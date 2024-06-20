FORECAST: Lower rain chances today, Alberto continues to impact Texas

Here is your forecast for Thursday June 20th, 2004.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Summer begins today! The summer solstice occurs at 4:50PM this afternoon marking the longest day of the year.

This morning we are waking up warm once again with temperatures in mid to upper 70s with a few showers out near Lake Okeechobee. This afternoon we will see a 30-40% chance of a scattered showers or quick thunderstorm on the breeze that will gust out of the east 20-25mph. Our highs this afternoon will be around 93°.

Overnight, breezy with a few passing clouds with lows back in the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow we will see another breezy afternoon with a rain chances of 30-40% bringing scattered showers and storms in the afternoon hours with highs back in the low 90s.

Our afternoon rain chances increase this weekend with a 70% chance of afternoon storms each day with highs in the low 90s. We will start each day with plenty of sunshine before the wet weather arrives in the afternoon.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Tropical Storm Alberto officially formed in the western Gulf of Mexico yesterday at 11AM and continues to produce heavy rainfall along the Texas Gulf Coast. It's expected to bring anywhere from 4-8" of rainfall across parts of the Lone Star state and 2-4 feet of storm surge for parts of the Texas Gulf Coast including the Galveston area.

As it makes landfall in Mexico later today, it will create flooding concerns there as well, especially in the mountainous terrain.

WFTX The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center

This is the latest a storm has formed since 2014 but that should have no bearing on what's potentially to come later in the season. As a matter of fact, it's in this same part of the Gulf (the Bay of Campeche) that another low could potentially develop this weekend. The National Hurricane Center has given it a 50% chance of development through the next 7-days.

WFTX The latest Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center

For Southwest Florida, a non-tropical area of low pressure that sits several hundred miles to the east of the Bahamas will ramp up our rain chances more-so over the weekend. Strong winds from the east and southeast will drive in that moisture and increases our afternoon storms chances. Right, now the National Hurricane Center is giving this area a low chance, at 30%, of developing into something tropical.

