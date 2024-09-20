FORECAST: Lower rain chances heading into the weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday September 20th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with some fog inland in Glades, Hendry and northern Collier counties. In some locations visibility is less than a 1/2 mile. Closer to the coast the fog is not an issue so I-75 and US 41 are just fine weather wise this morning. There is no need to worry about early morning rain impacting the morning commute. We will be dry early with just a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms later today as drier air moves in on a northeasterly flow across the state.

High temperatures today will climb in the low 90s just a touch above our average of 90° for this time of year. Overnight, mostly clear skies with lows falling the in mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the drier air will continue to move in on a northeast breeze and that will keep our rain chances low. We are looking at a 20-30% chance of isolated showers and storms. High temperatures over the weekend will stay in the low 90s with heat index values feeling more like 97-99°.

Rain chances stay very low through Tuesday.

Heads up for mid to late week, when breezy conditions and wetter weather will be possible as we track a potential system developing in the Gulf. Stay tuned!

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

