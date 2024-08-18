FORECAST: Lower humidity sticks around for one more day

Here is your forecast for Sunday, August 18th, 2024.

This morning we are waking up again with dew points around 70°, as "drier" air remains. With the low humidity, expect Sunday to be mostly dry with only a 30% chance of a shower or storm mainly in Collier county, where some moisture lingers.

Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s. With the lower dew points, there won't be as much of a heat index either. Tonight, the lower humidity will remain with lowers in the mid 70s.

The dry air starts to get replaced by more moisture on Monday with inland showers and thunderstorms. Tropical air will surge into SWFL on Tuesday as a weaken cold front moves into North Florida. This front will stall and remain over the state through much of the week. The front in combination with our sea breeze will ramp of storm chances to around 70% for the second half of the week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

