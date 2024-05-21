FORECAST: Lower humidity continues today

Here’s your forecast for Tuesday, May 21st, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a few degrees cooler this morning as we are seeing the benefits of the cold front that moved through Sunday evening. We are waking to temperatures in the low 70s along the coast and upper 60s inland. Our average low is 70° for this time of the year, so we aren't too far off of those numbers but it feels so different outside because of how hot we have been in the past week or so.

This afternoon we will see our temperatures climb up to 92° which is slightly above our average of 90° but with the lower humidity our heat index values or the "feels like temperature" will be in the mid to upper 90s instead of the triple digits. We will see mostly sunny skies with only a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm inland towards Lake Okeechobee.

We stay fairly dry in the days ahead with only a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms in the forecast as our temperatures stay in the low 90s to wrap up the workweek.

Looking ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, rain chances will increase a touch to 30% Saturday through Monday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

