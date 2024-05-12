FORECAST: Lower humidity arrives just in time for Mother's Day

Here’s your forecast for Sunday, May 12th, 2024.

A week cold front rolled through early Saturday morning bringing a few very small, isolated showers through the area. Behind that weak front we get a drop in humidity just in time for Mother's Day.

Today we will start off in the mid to upper 60s inland with temperatures hanging around 70° closer to the coast. This is pretty close to our average low of 68° for this time of the year. This afternoon we will see lots of sunshine and despite a cold front moving through we will still be hot with afternoon highs around 93° which is above our average of 89°. The good news is that the lower humidity will make it feel a little more comfortable outside and with no chance of rain it makes it a great beach day!

Starting on Monday, the humidity comes roaring back into Southwest Florida and that will lead to an isolated chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon with highs climbing back into the low 90s. We will continue to see our afternoon highs in the mid 90s the next few days with rain chances increasing to 30% on Tuesday and as high as 40-50% on Wednesday as our rainy season is trying to kick into gear. The rainy season on average starts on May 15th.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

